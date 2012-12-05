...And You Will Know us By The Trail Of Dead: Lost Songs

Dedicated to Russian cause célèbre Pussy Riot and bewailing the lack of antagonism and political rhetoric, the eighth studio album from Texas’s ...AYWKUBTTOD sadly doesn’t wear its manifesto on its sleeve.

Besides singer Conrad Keely laying in to say‐nothing musicians on the crisp and catchy title track, any issues are buried deep in the dense, post‐hardcore sludge that swamps the rest of the record.

With Cedric Bixler and Omar Rodriguez‐Lopez busy reuniting At The Drive‐In, Keely here carries The Mars Volta’s torch of impenetrable yowling, albeit over a magnificent psychedelic punk‐metal sprawl.

A Place To Rest and Heart Of Wires are swarms of guitar throb and thrash that hit like a scary acid high, while Catatonic bawls out its condemnation of the intellectually comatose voting public. The dreamy psych‐pop idealism of Awestruck is the closest Lost Songs will get to changing the world – a narcotic Imagine for the screamo generation. The …Dead rise once again.