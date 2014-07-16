Amon Düül II: Düülirium

After emerging from a Munich art commune in the late 60s, Amon Düül II struck early success as Krautrock pioneers with 1969’s Phallus Dei (which, titifilariously translates as ‘God’s Penis’), followed by albums (Yeti and Wolf City) that displayed a more prog-presaging rock sound than the majority of their contemporaries.

The current line-up still includes founder members violinist/guitarist Chris Karrer, singer Renate Knaup and guitarist John Weinzierl. Düülirium, the band’s first album of new material in 20 years, features four lengthy improvisations on basic rock foundations, with Karrer’s guttural rasp alternating with Renate’s trilling incantations as they head off on various trajectories.

Standing In The Shadow works as a dubbed-up funk workout, while the 26-minute Back To The Rules/Walking In The Park takes them back to the arts lab with as much space-cake gusto as their first forays all those years ago.