Altarage - Endhinghent album review

Mysterious Spanish entity Altrarage return with their second full-length of sonically disorientating blackened death metal nightmare atmospherics. Boasting one of the most unique sounds of recent years, the band’s swathing black waves of graphite soundscapes broil ever outwards, utilising the dissonance and spacious misery of the most dirgy funeral doom acts. Bolstered along with some speedy tremolo riffing to give it some semblance of clarity and navigation, Endhinghent’s speedier moments close the gap from more cavernous resonance to suffocatingly claustrophobic clamour. Altrarage have perfected the disturbing ability to totally immerse the listener and this is an album that demands time and focus to let yourself be swamped by its dimension-shifting black/ death storm. Making the label leap from underground German stalwarts Iron Bonehead to Season Of Mist should give the band the exposure and the acclaim that Endhinghent rightly deserves.