All Tomorrows: Sol Agnates

It’s no secret that the majority of the bands occupying the djent/tech-metal hive are heavily influenced by Meshuggah, often straying into downright imitation.

This Chilean quartet straddle the line precariously on their second effort, often stumbling into the latter with their ferocious, angular riffs and rhythmic melees sounding suspiciously familiar.

However, the eeriness of Burnt By The Call Of The Bleak stands resolute, and what All Tomorrows may lack in individuality they make up for in thorough pummelling. The cyclonic barrage of Immanence evokes Gojira, while the death metal onslaught of Fiver’s Visions is irresistible.

All Tomorrows understand the importance of having decent tunes to back up the intricacies and adroit musical interplay, with the bounce of Downpour and thrash bombardment of Undying Seasons proving a solid base for Pepe Lastarria’s mighty growl.

The mournful finale of Union also gives enough evidence to show All Tomorrows have what it takes to take that one step further away from their heroes and create their own legacy./o:p