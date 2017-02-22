Aaron Keylock - Cut Against The Grain album review

Keylock has long seemed destined for future axemaster success, his support slots with The Answer and Wilko symbolic of a passing of the baton from Joe Bonamassa. But even those prepared for Keylock’s ascendancy will be surprised and energised by this debut album, recorded in LA with Slash/Alice Cooper producer Fabrizio Grossi.

Keylock’s’s influences are rooted in 70s blues-rock heaven – the Allmans, Zeppelin, Rory Gallagher, and the ghost of Gary Moore guides standout Just One Question, written astonishingly, when Keylock was 13.

The maturity of the songwriting might be the most remarkable aspect of an album where slide-lick-stoked beauties (the title track and the optimism-packed incantatory release of Sun’s Gonna Shine) and properly rigorous dynamics (All The Right Moves) hold sway. Keylock not only has natural knowhow negotiating his chosen idiom, he also writes colourful individual songs set to make a mark alongside the influences he cherishes. The rewards awaiting him should be voluminous.