36 Crazyfists - Lanterns album review

Taking their name from a Jackie Chan film, 36 Crazyfists formed in Anchorage, Alaska in 1994 and always led by singer Brock Lindow and guitarist Steve Holt, are now up to their eighth album. They released the new album’s advance single Death Eater to establish the album’s theme of finding calm in chaos and light in a rock-bottom tunnel.

Songs like Below The Graves and Sleepsick are complex affairs, one moment grabbing the todger of the nearest warthog to swing through bearded riffs, the next unfurling behemoth tattoos of rock-locked doom. Tracks like Laying Hands evoke Another Perfect Day-era Motörhead in the charging rhythms and flying guitars. Such dark onslaughts are alleviated by the acoustic-flavoured reflections of Dark Corners and Sea And Smoke, Lindow’s glam-contrived vocals sent from his beleaguered soul with suitable drama. All consolidate an earnest honesty and chops that can carry 36 Crazyfists to battering the world stage.