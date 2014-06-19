ZZ Top in jazz fest DVD release

ZZ Top are to release a DVD of their 2013 performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival.
ZZ Top Live At Montreux will be released on Monday, July 21, and features classics including Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Tube Snake Boogie.
Other artists who have released Live At Montreux recordings include Alice Copper and Korn. The middle section of the concert features a jazz-blues tribute to the late Claude Nobs, who founded the Montreux festival in Canada.
Eagle Rock say there will also be a Blu-ray edition of the gig, as well as various digital formats.
ZZ Top Live At Montreux tracklist
- Got Me Under Pressure 2. Waitin’ For The Bus 3. Jesus Just Left Chicago 4. Gimme All Your Lovin’ 5. Pincushion 6. I Gotsta Get Paid 7. Flyin’ High 8. Kiko 9. I Loved The Woman 10. Foxey Lady 11. My Head’s In Mississippi 12. Chartreuse 13. Sharp Dressed Man 14. Legs 15. Tube Snake Boogie 16. La Grange 17. Tush