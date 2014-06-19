ZZ Top in jazz fest DVD release

ZZ Top are to release a DVD of their 2013 performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

ZZ Top Live At Montreux will be released on Monday, July 21, and features classics including Sharp Dressed Man, Legs and Tube Snake Boogie.

Other artists who have released Live At Montreux recordings include Alice Copper and Korn. The middle section of the concert features a jazz-blues tribute to the late Claude Nobs, who founded the Montreux festival in Canada.

Eagle Rock say there will also be a Blu-ray edition of the gig, as well as various digital formats.

ZZ Top Live At Montreux tracklist