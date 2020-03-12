Zakk Wylde eyes Black Label Society studio return

Zakk Wylde says he plans on hitting the studio in the next few months to start work on the follow-up to Black Label Society’s 2018 album Grimmest Hits.

The vocalist and guitarist has found himself with some unexpected time on his hands after Ozzy Osbourne was forced to postpone his latest run of shows due to his fall at home and ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Wylde tells Billboard: “I’m going to do some writing, I guess, in April, May and June. We’ll record and have that one ready to roll.

“I don’t demo or stockpile shit. Never have. I’m not like Prince, where he’s recording stuff all the time. I just like to come up with a riff or an idea and be like, ‘Why don’t we track that one today?’ It’s like the beginning of a new season. It’s always fun.”

While Zakk didn’t play on Ozzy’s new studio album Ordinary Man, he’s ready to be called into action when The Prince Of Darkness hits the road again.

He says: “As far as with the boss, Ozzy’s taking his vitamins and hitting the iron, and just healing up and getting ready. And when he’s ready, we’ll roll.”

Black Label Society are currently on tour across the US – a run that’ll conclude on March 28 when they play at Hartford’s Webster Theater.

