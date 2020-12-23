Yule love Sophie Lloyd’s shred guitar cover of All I Want For Christmas Is You

There’s a simple reason why Marisa And The Moths guitarist Sophie Lloyd has over half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel: she’s one of the best guitarists in the UK, and you never quite know which genre she’s going to light a fire under next, given that in the past 12 months alone she’s served up instrumental covers of such diverse and disparate pieces of music as Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, Italian opera composer Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly and er, The Ghostbusters Theme.

Even so, we weren’t expecting her to gift us a Christmas treat in the form of a scorching shred version of Mariah Carey’s perennial festive fave All I Want For Christmas Is You. But we’re most grateful that she has.

Mariah Carey’s original 1994 version of All I Want For Christmas Is You is currently sitting pretty at number 1 on the UK charts, but New York’s diva queen will have to see off stiff competition from Ladbaby, the Boris Johnson-bailing The Kunts and sensitive singer-sonwriter Ed Sheeran, if she’s to secure 2020’s much-coveted Xmas number one spot.