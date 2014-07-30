You Me At Six get room to breathe

British rock band You Me At Six have released a video to accompany the single Room To Breathe.

The band, who hail from Surrey, have released four full-length albums, their most recent being Cavalier Youth, which was launched in January this year.

The band enjoyed tremendous success with the album and it hit the top spot in the UK album charts, but they aren’t resting on their laurels and believe British rock can rule the world again.

Guitarist Max Helyer says: “We want to show why we’re worthy of being where we are today – that we’re not just a small rock band from Surrey anymore. We’ve been doing this for eight years.”

The group will embark on a world tour next month, including appearances at both the Reading and Leeds Festivals on Aug 22-24.