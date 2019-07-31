You can now wear your favourite Slipknot member's mask on Facebook and it's ace

Slipknot have just launched a Facebook filter so you can take a selfie of yourself wearing your favourite band member's mask, to celebrate the upcoming launch of new album We Are Not Your Kind.

Choose from Corey Taylor, Mick Thomson, Jim Root, Jay Weinberg, Shawn Crahan, Craig Jones, Sid Wilson, Alessandro Venturella, new mystery member affectionately dubbed "tortilla face" or random executioner masked maggot.

The new effect is surprisingly responsive, so you can even take a mini video of yourself wearing the mask – hours and hours of endless fun. The Hammer team decided to put it to the test, we make rather fetching Slipknot members, don't ya think?

We are trying out Slipknot’s new Facebook filter... hours of fun! #wearenotyourkind #wearthemask #slipknot Metal Hammer A photo posted by @metalhammeruk on Jul 31, 2019 at 9:39am PDT

Art editor Louise Brock – the next Jim Root? (Image credit: Future)

Editor Merlin gets his funny on (Image credit: Future)

Online Editor Alice impersonates Mick (Image credit: Future)

Features editor El goes all out with her Sid get-up (Image credit: Future)

Merl tries Jim on for size (Image credit: Future)

Have a go yourself on Slipknot's official Facebook page and don't forget to pick up the current issue of Metal Hammer featuring nine exclusive covers of each Slipknot member.

Slipknot's new album We Are Not Your Kind is out on August 9.

