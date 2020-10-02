You can now get official Judas Priest and Motorhead colouring books

If you’ve ever doodled a band logo on the back of a school exercise book, or spent hours absorbing the details of the artwork on your favourite record sleeves, we have news to brighten your day.

A new company, Rock N’ Roll Colouring, is producing colouring books dedicated to rock’s most iconic and visual bands. The first books in the series, dedicated to Judas Priest and Motörhead, are being published on November 2.

The publishers say: “Featuring artwork from classic albums and other instantly recognisable images, all printed on high quality paper, fully endorsed and officially licenced, these killer designs have the potential for hours of satisfying colouring in. Each book allows you to raise the horns in celebration of two of Heavy Metal’s most legendary and important bands, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalised versions of your favourite designs.”

“Colouring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus, and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines a love of the music with a love of the art.“

The books, priced at £11.99 each, are now available to pre-order.