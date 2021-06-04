Yngwie Malmsteen's unleashes Relentless Fury and frets are burning

Shredding maestro Yngwie Malmsteen has released a track from his upcoming album Parabellum. Relentless Fury is the second song to be taken from the album, following Wolves At The Door, which was launched last month.

"Here's Relentless Fury," explains Malmsteen. "It's a good example of how you can take a simple groove and melody and take it to a whole new world with different harmonies, instrumentation, and voices. Hope you guys enjoy it!”

With not one but two guitar solos, how could we not?

Parabellum is the follow-up to 2019's Blue Lightning, and will be available on CD, red transparent vinyl and via digital platforms. It's available to pre-order now.

“I always try to push myself on every album I do, and attempt things which are more extreme than previously," says Malmsteen. "But what has helped this time is that I wasn't able to go on the road because of the pandemic. It meant I could take much longer in the studio, both to write and record.

"Because I am usually always on tour, which is great, I haven't had the luxury of spending a lot of time working on new music for more than 20 years. But I suddenly had no pressure at all on that front. And I feel the album has benefited enormously as a result."

Malmsteen continues: "The bottom line for me is that the passion I feel for the music I make has to be obvious. I am the sort of person who lives in the moment. I wanted this album to have a joyous, spontaneous atmosphere. This must never sound as if it's been rehearsed so much that it becomes routine.

"I hope people will put on this record at the start and listen right through to the end, from start to finish. I recorded this as a singular piece of art. Not as a collection of 10 tracks you can hear in any order you want. I view this album as having a natural flow from start to finish. It's not to be cut up into little pieces. I want fans to experience the delight I had in making it."