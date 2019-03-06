Yngwie Malmsteen kicks up a storm in Blue Lightning trailer

Yngwie Malmsteen has released an eight-minute trailer for his upcoming album Blue Lightning.

The record is set to arrive on March 29 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group, with the album featuring eight covers and four brand new studio cuts.

In the clip, the guitar virtuoso can be seen driving his red Ferrari and talking about why he decided to record a blues-based album and the inspirations behind it.

Malmsteen says: “When I was a kid, I was the youngest in the family and everybody was classically trained opera singers, violinists and pianists. Everything was classical around my house.

“When I started playing guitar, I started playing the blues. The blues came first and then I started incorporating classical elements to my style after a couple of years.

“The blues impact on me was B.B. King and John Mayall And The Bluesbreakers… Hendrix too.”

Malmsteen adds: “One thing the whole album has is that even though some of the songs are from different artists, it’s very much my own interpretation.”

The guitarist released Sun’s Up Top’s Down last month, while his take on Beatles’ classic While My Guitar Gently Weeps can be found below, along with the trailer.

Yngwie Malmsteen: Blue Lightning

1. Blue Lightning

2. Foxey Lady

3. Demon’s Eye

4. 1911 Strut

5. Blue Jean Blues

6. Purple Haze

7. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

8. Sun’s Up Top’s Down

9. Peace, Please

10. Paint It Black

11. Smoke On The Water

12. Forever Man