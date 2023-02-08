Yes, this is Slipknot's Psychosocial reimagined as a cheesy eurodance banger

It's been a big year for metalcore heroes The Callous Daoboys, their second album Celebrity Therapist opening the gates for legions of new fans to fall in love with their math-flavoured brand of eccentric hyperactivity, also landing them a spot in the official Hammer albums of the year list.

As it turns out, that doesn't just stretch to their original musical output. Last weekend the band played The Rock Box in San Antonio, Texas, and decided to break out an ultra cheesy eurodance version of Slipknot classic Psychosocial. And God help us, but it's pretty brilliant.

Set to a bouncy, incessantly whooping dance backing track, Corey Taylor has never sounded more bilious, suggesting maybe this is the all-star team-up we never knew we needed.

Watch the video below:

The Callous Daoboys recently announced they will make their UK debut at this year's Radar Festival in July, playing alongside the likes of Haken, Periphery and Sleep Token.

The band are currently on tour in the US with D.R.U.G.S., Varials and 156/Silence. Full list of dates below:

Feb 10: San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

Feb 11: Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

Feb 13: Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

Feb 14: Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Feb 16: St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

Feb 17: Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

Feb 18: Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre AC

Feb 20: Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse Stage & Grill

Feb 21: Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Feb 22 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Feb 24: Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

Feb 25: Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

Feb 26: Cambridge, MA – The Middle East

Feb 28: Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

Mar 1: Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

Mar 2: Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Mar 4: Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom