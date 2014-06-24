Yes reveal Step Beyond clip

Yes have released another teaser clip from upcoming album Heaven & Earth – their first with frontman Jon Davison.

They’ve already launched sections of Believe Again and The Game. Now comes a part of third track Step Beyond, below.

The veteran outfit’s 21st studio outing is due on July 21. Davison recently said they’d recorded more material than they needed for the eight-track work, and that some of it could appear on a future release.

Find out more on the album at yesheavenandearth.com/.

Tracklist

Believe Again 2. The Game 3. Step Beyond 4. To Ascend 5. In A World Of Our Own 6. Light Of The Ages 7. It Was All We Knew 8. Subway Walls

Yes: Step Beyond clip