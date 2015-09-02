Windhand unveil new track Hyperion

Psych-metallers Windhand are debuting their new track Hyperion exclusively with Metal Hammer!

Taken from the band’s upcoming album Grief’s Infernal Flower, Windhand bassist Parker Chandler says of the song: “Hyperion started out as a bedroom recording that eventually made its way into sound checks, practices, etc. Compared to the rest of the album, I think it’s more stripped-down and straight forward.”

You can listen to the new song below.

Grief’s Infernal Flower is available to pre-order from Amazon here.