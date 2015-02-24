Win with Bad Company's Mick Ralphs

On April 6, Bad Company are releasing deluxe versions of their first two albums, Bad Company and Straight Shooter. To mark the occasion, TeamRock Radio’s Nicky Horne will be hosting a special event with the band’s Mick Ralphs at Gibson Studios in London… and you could be there.

Both Bad Company and Straight Shooter, famous for tracks like Can’t Get Enough, Good Lovin’ Gone Bad and Feel Like Makin’ Love, have been re-mastered from the original multi-track tapes and are accompanied by previously unreleased tracks, takes and mixes. At the event fans will get the chance to listen to some of the unreleased material, and to hear from Mick Ralphs.

