Wilson premiere All My Friends

The pioneers of full blast fuckery are debuting their new track All My Friends with Metal Hammer.

Taken from the band’s upcoming album Right To Rise, frontman Chad Nicefield had this to say to Hammer about the new song…

“This is for all the folks out there who run with the ‘bad crowd’ and don’t give a shit about what others think. The ones that say ‘we’ve got all night’ at 2am. The dudes and dudettes who aren’t satisfied until they see the sun come up on Sunday morning. Salutations fuckers!”

Wilson’s new album Right To Rise is out 30th June, via Razor & Tie.

