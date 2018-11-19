Wilson & Wakeman stream cover of David Bowie's Life On Mars

Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman have streamed a new version of David Bowie's Life On Mars. You can listen to it below≥

The new version is taken from the forthcoming new album from the pair, Stripped, which will be released in January 11. The new album came about when the pair entered the studio following their popular tour and recorded every song they'd performed live.



“I've never made an album that left me so exposed before, "Wakeman tells Prog. "We both recorded completely live in the studio, so every noise from the piano damper pedal, every breath, every note and expression is laid bare on the recording. There's something magical about not being able to alter or fix anything once you've captured a performance.”

The new album features a selection of Wilson and Wakeman originals, Stripped also features covers of Charlie Rich's Feel Like Going Home, Headspace's Soldier, in it's original pre-Headspace guise and Life On Mars.

"My dad played on the original recording for David Bowie and it seemed an appropriate tribute to Mr Bowie," says Wakeman. "The chord changes in that song are so unusual and it’s brilliant fun to play. A timeless classic, and Damian’s vocal adds the Wilson & Wakeman touch."

The pair head out on tour again on January 5. For dates and for Stripped pre-orders visit the Wilson And Wakeman website.