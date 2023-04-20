"I can’t stop crying!": Will Smith filming his daughter Willow's Coachella set is the cutest thing you'll see online today

Reviews of the first weekend of the Coachella festival may have centred around BlackPink, Frank Ocean, Blink-182 and Bad Bunny, but for one proud father, the Californian festival was all about one act, and one act only.

"WILLOWCHELLA!" posted Hollywood superstar Will Smith as he watched his daughter Willow smash her Sunday night (April 16) set on the Mojave stage. Smith posted two clips of Willow's set, a snippet of single Transparent Soul and a section of Meet Me At Our Spot where the 22-year-old led the festival crowd in a singalong. "I can't stop crying!" daddy Smith captioned that particular moment.

Another festival attendee, one Michael Watson II, also captured the sweet moment where Willow invited her brother Jaden on-stage to duet on Summertime in Paris. According to Billboard, Jaden Smith later posted, “It brings tears to me eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I’m so inspired and happy for what you’re doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you’re changing with the music that you’re making.”

Awwww.

Coachella Weekend 2 begins on Friday, April 21. Frank Ocean will not perform his scheduled Sunday night headline slot, after injuring his leg last week. “On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg," a statement from Ocean's 'people' states. Blink-182 are rumoured to be filling Ocean's slot for the night.

Watch Willow performing Falling Endlessly at Coachella below:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on