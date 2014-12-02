Wicked Snakes premiere Wonder & Delirium

We’re debuting the new video from psychy riffers Wicked Snakes for Wonder & Delirium.

Speaking to Hammer about the video, frontman Luke Davis says: “Wonder & Delirium is probably one of the most melodic tracks on [debut album] Sleep Dance, so naturally we felt that this rather ‘unusual’ video to accompany and compliment would be most appropriate. Don’t be fooled!”

You can read TeamRock.com’s full interview with Luke Davis here.

Wicked Snakes’ debut record Sleep Dance is out now on A Wolf At Your Records.

Check out Wicked Snakes on Facebook.