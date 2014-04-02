Why you can't download Space Elevator album

Controversial 70s-themed outfit Space Elevator have refused to release their self-titled debut album as a download.

The band – featuring Whitesnake, Black Sabbath and Gary Moore bassist Neil Murray – set out their stall with love-it-or-hate-it single Elevator in January, available to view below. Classic Rock said: “We can hardly believe our eyes (or ears). Is anything in 2014 going to more flabbergasting than this? We very much doubt it.”

The album is now on sale, but only in vinyl and CD formats. That’s because Space Elevator want listeners to focus on the entire musical experience, rather than consume individual tracks like soundbites.

Frontwoman The Duchess says: “We wrote and recorded with the ethos of Queen, Genesis, Fleetwood Mac and even Kate Bush. Those artists would record albums to be listened to as exactly that: an album.

“We want people to listen to the whole record from beginning to end, rather than cherrypicking favourite tracks, which is so common with downloads these days.

“We thought about our artwork and we thought very hard about the pacing of the album. We defined side one and side two, we occasionally segue from track to track, and we also created some sound effect introductions.”

The band point to recent stats that suggest music lovers agree with them. In 2013 physical sales increased by 32% in the US, while vinyl sales reached their highest point in 15 years in the UK.

Guitarist David Young says: “Vinyl made you listen to the album in its entirety – not jump to the single you bought it for. We now have an entire generation who have only heard music through iPod headphones.”

Space Elevator is available via the band’s website.