Whitesnake have their man.. but it's still a secret

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says the band have appointed a new guitarist – and it's not any of the former members being touted.

Coverdale took to the band’s official website to update fans on the progress in replacing Doug Aldrich, who left in May due to what he described as scheduling conflicts.

Fans are keen to hear who will replace Aldrich, with Micky Moody, Adrian Vandenberg and Bernie Marsden all having been mentioned.

But Coverdale says the new man – who he can’t name at the moment – is not one of the band’s former axeman.

Coverdale says: “We have had a new super guitarist in play for a while now, as I hinted some time ago, so, you can relax. Unfortunately, because of contractual commitments on his side, we cannot reveal his name, rank and serial number just yet.

“Of course, you will be the first to know when we can draw back the Snakey curtains to show him in all his musical finery. He is not a former member of Whitesnake. It is a new one with as many bells and whistles as we could could possibly need.”

The singer seemed to be worn down by constant speculation over Aldrich’s replacement last month when he responded to demands from fans to appoint a new guitarist. Again via the Whitesnake website, he said: “As always, I sincerely thank you all for your generosity, but, with all due respect, I’ll be making the decision who the band and I are going to work with.

“It’s a very simple process. I guarantee it will be a very gifted guitarist who plays great and sings great, works well in a team, someone who appreciates Whitesnake music and a player whom we feel will help us take Whitesnake to the next level in as many ways as possible – without unnecessary distractions.”

In his latest post, he also updated fans on the progress being made on new Whitesnake material, saying: :By the way, the new album is going exceptionally well. I couldn’t be happier.”

Whitesnake’s last album was 2011’s Forevermore.