White Empress man explains Filth departure

Guitarist Paul Allender has explained why he left Cradle Of Filth for a second time to concentrate on White Empress.

Dani Filth previously said the split had been coming because Allender had his priorities wrong. But the guitarist reveals he left because he thought he had taken the band as far as he could.

He tells BraveWords: As I’ve got older, I have more ideas of what I want to do. It just so happened that as Cradle was going on, and I’m accumulating all these ideas, it wasn’t going anywhere. Towards the end, I felt I had taken the band as far as I could – it wasn’t right for me. That’s the reason I started doing White Empress full-time.”

Allender joined Cradle Of Filth in 1991 and left in 1994 to join The Blood Divine. He returned to the fold in 2000 but departed a second time earlier this year. And he explains another reason he quit was because he wanted to make music that excited him again.

He continues: “I wanted something different. When you’re a kid and you get the hairs stand up on your neck and shivers down your spine – that sort of thing is lost now. No one was doing it, so I decided to do it myself.”

White Empress released their full-length debut Rise Of The Empress in September via Peaceville Records. It was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

