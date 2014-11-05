Trending

When Scott Ian met Tony Iommi

By Classic Rock  

Anthrax man understands why fans lose their minds when they meet their heroes

Scott Ian says he has no problems with excitable fans who meet him in the street – because he remembers being exactly the same before Anthrax hit the big time.

In a new clip from the guitarist’s Scott Ian Swearing Words Live in Glasgow DVD, he says he could barely control himself the first time be met Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi – and so he understands fans who lose their mind when they meet him.

He says: “The one I get all the time is when someone runs up to me and screams either my name or the name of the band in my face as loud as they can. I actually love this because I completely understand the emotion.

“I fucking get it, because the first time I was in a room with Tony Iommi, all I could fucking think of was screaming ‘Tony Iommi.’

“I was losing my fucking mind. I wanted to grab him by his long leather awesome coat. My fucking brain was gonna explode. That’s why I’m saying I get it, and when someone comes up and does that to me I fucking understand.”

Ian previously released a clip in which he described the first time he met Motorhead’s Lemmy – and tried to match him drink-for-drink, with disastrous results.

The DVD is released on November 13 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Ian released his autobiography I’m The Man: The Story Of That Guy From Anthrax last month.