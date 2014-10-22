Scott Ian on getting wasted with Lemmy

Scott Ian recalls waking up in a pool of his own vomit after a drinking session with Lemmy in a new clip from his upcoming DVD.

In the clip from Scott Ian Swearing Words Live in Glasgow, the Anthrax mainman tells how, at the tender age of 21, he met the Motorhead icon in London and found himself trying to match him drink-for-drink.

The young guitarist had never been drunk up until that point but was too embarrassed to refuse Lemmy’s continuing offers of a Jack Daniels and Coke.

He says: “We walk into this bar and the first person I see sitting at the bar is my fucking hero. I fucking lose my mind. I’m 21, the band hadn’t done anything yet and the guy that I think is the coolest motherfucker on the planet earth is sitting in this bar and having a drink and a smoke.”

After working up the nerve to approach Lemmy, Ian ends up drinking his first whiskey, followed by his second, third, fourth and countless more.

Ian adds: “I didn’t think this through. I’d never drank a whiskey in my life. I get the drink and I can smell it and it’s turning my stomach. I’m like, ‘You are gonna drink this like a fucking man. Man up motherfucker.’ Next thing you know…”

The DVD is released on November 13 following a successful crowd funding campaign.

Ian released his autobiography I’m The Man: The Story Of That Guy From Anthrax last week.