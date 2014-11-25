Wet Nuns drummer Leki dead

Wet Nuns frontman Rob Graham has paid tribute to late drummer Alexis 'Leki' Gotts.

Graham reports on the band’s Facebook page that Gotts took his own life after a “long and terribly difficult battle.”

Graham says: “It’s with a deep sadness and a heavy heart that I try to find the words to express the deep sense of grief that I feel as I come to terms with the loss of my friend, band mate and brother Leki.

“It’s only really the sense of duty to you all as fans of our band that I wrote this now as I think it will take a good while to really understand what has happened.

“Leki took his own life as an end to a long and terribly difficult battle. I miss him. I don’t think I will ever stop missing him. Love to you all.”

The Sheffield rockers released one, self-titled album and split in 2013, with Leki going on to join a new band called Baba Naga.