Wes Borland shares two new tracks from solo album Astral Hand

Wes Borland has shared two new tracks from his upcoming solo album Astral Hand.

The songs Matadors And Daughters and Arcturus will both feature on the follow-up to 2016’s Crystal Machete, which was written as an experimental instrumental soundtrack to an imaginary 80s film. Astral Hand will link both albums together.

Speaking about Astral Hand, Borland tells Rolling Stone: “60% of the record is already written. The other 40% is going to be based on ideas and structures that I'm coming up with for and during Moogfest."

Those live Moogfest dates will take place between May 17-20 at Durham, North Carolina.

News of Astral Hand first came to light in August last year, when Borland released a message on Instagram which read: “I climbed the mountaintop to the cave of Dagoth and swam under the statue of Ith, through the hidden river and beyond the portals that dare travellers off the path, knowingly or unknowingly.

“I cheated a thousand deaths there and stood firmly in the halls of the ancients. I drank of the waters beyond Ith and knew what it was to be burdened with the wisdom of the universe.

“I thought in many tongues as I crept towards the alter and kneeled beyond that bloodied throne that so many mortals have coveted.

“I knelt at that alter and felt The Astral Hand of Raybienecsh pierce the dimensional divide and as it came to rest on my humble shoulder mine eyes travelled towards the heavens.

“There upon the alter appeared that talisman of dread, that weapon of might. The Crystal Machete was there in my sight.”

Borland has also been working with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and tells Rolling Stone that nothing is expected to be released until next year.