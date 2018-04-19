Wes Borland shares more clips of project with Travis Barker

Wes Borland has shared more studio footage from his new project with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

News of the collaboration emerged in February, with the Limp Bizkit guitarist posting a short clip of Barker with the caption: “Doing drums with the man himself Travis Barker on a yet to be titled new project!”

He later aded: “Wrote seven songs in 12 hours. That’s a new record. More drums from Travis Barker to come.”

He’s now uploaded two more clips to Instagram, with the first showing Barker in full flow behind the kit, while the second has been filmed behind the mixing desk.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last year, Borland resurrected Big Dumb Face and released the album Where Is Duke Lion? He’s Dead… – the band’s first since 2001’s Duke Lion Fights The Terror!!.

Doing it to it @travisbarker Wes Borland A photo posted by @thewesborland on Apr 18, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT