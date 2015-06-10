Welcome to the Palace Of The King

Palace Of The King have released their debut video, Another Thing Coming. The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming White Bird/Burn The Sky album, the follow-up to last year’s limited edition, eponymous debut.

Formed in Melbourne in 2012, Palace Of The King are a six-piece who describe themselves as a “blues-infused rock and roll band”. With two EPs and a very limited album under their belts, the band recorded their debut album proper at ColourSound Recording Studio in Altona, Victoria, while the cover art was designed by tattoo artist Kristian Kimonides. It’s released June 12 in the UK, via Listenable Records.

Amongst the band’s fans are Airbourne frontman Joel O’Keeffe, who says, “Palace Of The King is literally like a huge ground shaking Palace of riffs, soul and rock’n’roll. With more hooks and lines than a hard-working Bering Sea fishing fleet, they’re guaranteed to tangle you up, reel you in and blow you away with their unique six-stringing, soul singing, sexy stomping rock’n’roll! They are the real fuckin’ deal”

The Palace Of The King plan to tour Europe in October.