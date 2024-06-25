Weezer's self-titled debut album a.k.a. The Blue Album turned 30 years old last month, and the band celebrated by visiting the studios of streaming service Spotify to play a selection of album highlights.

The four tracks they performed – Buddy Holly, Undone - The Sweater Song, Say It Ain't So and Surf Wax America – have since been released as a digital EP on Spotify, but it's the filmed version of the session where the real magic lies.

The film includes some revealing between-song banter from Rivers Cuomo and co. We learn, for instance, that the band's breakthrough hit Buddy Holly was bound for second album Pinkerton before producer Rik Ocasek stepped in and insisted they record it. But more than that, it captures Weezer playing and sounding as good – if not better – than they ever have.

The sound is something else. Ocasek's original mix established the band's pristine, radio-friendly crunch, and the Spotify sound may even improve on it – at least if fan reaction is anything to go by.

"The audio quality of this video is phenomenal," says celsoyh.

"Whoever mixed this deserves an award", enthuses crackingskulls.

"The mix on this is insane, good work," adds apaltry45.

"Whoa! They sound fantastic live!" says relentlessslog.

"The sound engineer the real hero. Amazing!" froths droconnell.

"Sound mix is incredible!" adds oukeith.

And so on. Thankfully, Spotify has credited the team involved in the filming, so we can recognise those responsible for such sonic excellence. So, hats off to recording engineer Jack Mason, second recording engineer Taylor Kernohan, supervising sound editor and mixer Jack Mason and mastering engineer Oscar Zambrano.

Gentlemen, we salute you.