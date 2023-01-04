Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022

Avenged Sevenfold may have gone another year without unveiling that long-awaited new studio album, but it certainly doesn't mean that the OC metal heavyweights haven't been paying attention to music over the past twelve months.

Over Christmas, all five members of the band revealed their top five albums of 2022 (plus two honourable mentions in the case of guitarist Zacky Vengeance). Depending on your view of Avenged, some of their picks may surprise you, or, if you've been paying closer attention to what the band have had to say about contemporary music in recent years, you likely won't be too shocked.

The most glaringly obvious take from the band's picks is that there's a lot of love for Weezer in the Avenged Sevenfold camp - like, a lot, with all five members picking at least one of the four SZNZ projects that the LA rockers put out last year.

Hip hop icon Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers also seems popular with the Avenged boys, appearing in Vengeance, frontman M. Shadows and guitarist Synyster Gates' lists.

In terms of metal, it was pretty slim pickings, with only bassist Johnny Christ picking an out-and-out heavy metal album with Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead! (though Vengeance did give a bonus shout-out to Rammstein's Zeit, at least).

Check out Avenged Sevenfold's full list of favourite albums from last year below.



ZACKY VENGEANCE:

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – World Record

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Polyphia – Remember That You Will Die

Weezer – SZNZ: Autumn

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Honorable Mentions:

Orville Peck – Bronco

Rammstein – Zeit

M. SHADOWS:

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Weezer – SZNZ: Autumn

Weezer – SZNZ: Summer

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Drake / 21 Savage – Her Loss

SYNYSTER GATES:

Weezer – SZNZ: Autumn

Kanye West – Donda 2

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Dirty Heads – Midnight Control

Björk – Fossora

JOHNNY CHRIST:

Alterbridge – Pawns & Kings

Megadeth – The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!

Ghost – Impera

Willow – Coping Mechanism

Weezer – SZNZ: Autumn

BROOKS WACKERMAN:

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention

The interrupters – In The Wild

Weezer – SZNZ: Autumn

Dead Cross – II