Weedeater drummer Carlos Denogean dies

Carlos Denogean, drummer with sludge metal band Weedeater, has died.

The North Carolina band announced Denogean’s death via Facebook on August 25:

"There is no easy way to say this. Our dear friend and bandmate Carlos Denogean passed away yesterday. It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that we bring you this unfortunate news. He left this world far too soon and will be missed immensely by all of us.

"Anyone that knew Carlos was enamored by his kindness and his warm personality. He was an incredibly talented musician and a real joy to be around. He brought something truly special to the band and we all loved working with him. We simply cannot express how devastated we are by this loss.”

Denogean joined the band in 2017 as a replacement for drummer Travis Owen. He had previously played with Beard Of Antlers, Salvación and ASG. Details of the cause of death haven not been revealed.

"We don't know any details at this time and we ask that you please leave us to grieve now along with Carlos's family,” said the band. “Thank you for all of your kind wishes. Cherish what you have while you have it."