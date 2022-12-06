If you've been frequenting Twitter this week, you'll have noticed that much of the chat has revolved around two subjects: Elon Musk's continued attempts to run the company into the ground/transform it into a free speech utopia (delete where appropriate), and the launch of ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence platform that's been blowing minds all over the internet.

ChatGPT comes from Open AI, the same people who behind the DALL-E app, which people have recently been using to turn lyric-based, AI-generated images into bespoke rock videos for their favourite bands. The new software uses deep learning to respond to prompts from the user in a human-like way. Basically, ask a question and it'll give you an answer.

Naturally, we wanted to try this, to learn if this technical miracle might one day put us out of work. We asked ChatGPT to review Metallica's Master Of Puppets album, and it did well. Then we asked it to write a different review of the same album. And it did well. And then we gave the software a number of tasks of increased silliness. And it did well.

ChatGPI only came unstuck when we asked it to write some erotic fiction starring Robert Fripp, Toyah Willcox and Eddie The Head, informing us that the (somewhat steamy) results violated the company's content policy.

The results of our extremely scientific experiments are below. Our questions are in bold, with ChatGPT's responses following.

Review Metallica's album Master Of Puppets favourably, emphasising the bass playing of Cliff Burton

Master of Puppets is widely considered to be one of Metallica's greatest albums, and for good reason. The album is a masterpiece of thrash metal, featuring complex guitar work, pounding drums, and ferocious vocals. But one aspect of the album that often goes overlooked is the incredible bass playing of Cliff Burton.

Burton's bass playing on Master of Puppets is nothing short of extraordinary. He masterfully uses the bass to anchor the songs and drive the rhythm, while also adding his own creative flourishes and solos. His playing is both technically impressive and emotionally powerful, and it's a key element of the album's overall sound.

One of the standout moments of Burton's bass playing on the album is during the song Orion, where he takes centre stage with a breathtakingly virtuosic solo. His playing on this track, and on the album as a whole, showcases his incredible talent and solidifies his place as one of the greatest bassists in metal history.

Overall, Master Of Puppets is a must-listen for any fan of metal, and the bass playing of Cliff Burton is a crucial part of what makes the album so great.

What if we asked ChatGPT to look at the album differently. Would that work?

Review Metallica's album Master Of Puppets unfavourably, emphasising the drumming of Lars Ulrich

While Master of Puppets is considered a classic album by many fans of Metallica, it's not without its flaws. One aspect of the album that is often criticised is the drumming of Lars Ulrich.

Ulrich's playing on the album is often described as simplistic and uninspired, lacking the complexity and skill of other drummers in the thrash metal genre. His performances on songs like Battery and Leper Messiah are particularly underwhelming, with repetitive, basic patterns that fail to elevate the music.

Additionally, Ulrich's decision to use a lot of triggered, artificial-sounding drum sounds on the album has aged poorly and detracts from the overall listening experience. This is particularly noticeable on tracks like Master of Puppets and Damage, Inc. where the drums lack warmth and punch.

In short, while Master Of Puppets is an important album in the history of Metallica and the thrash metal genre, the drumming of Lars Ulrich is a weakness that holds it back from being a truly great record.

What if we took a famous moment from rock history? Would ChatGPT report it accurately?

What's the background behind David Bowie's legendary Top Of The Pops performance of Starman?

David Bowie's legendary Top of the Pops performance of Starman is one of the most iconic moments in the history of the British music show. The performance took place on July 6, 1972, and it was the first time that Bowie appeared on the show as his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust.

At the time, Bowie was still relatively unknown to the mainstream British public, and his appearance on Top Of The Pops was seen as a major breakthrough. He was accompanied by his backing band, The Spiders from Mars, and they performed a mesmerising version of Starman that captivated the audience and helped to propel Bowie to stardom.

The performance was notable for a number of reasons. Firstly, Bowie's flamboyant stage presence and androgynous appearance were unlike anything that had been seen on British television before. His bright red hair and space-themed costume were a stark contrast to the more conservative outfits worn by other musicians on the show.

Secondly, the performance was a turning point for the glam rock movement, which was starting to gain popularity in Britain at the time. Bowie's performance was seen as the beginning of the glam rock era, and it helped to inspire other musicians to embrace a more flamboyant and androgynous style.

In short, David Bowie's Top Of The Pops performance of Starman was a game-changing moment in the history of British music. It introduced a new, bold, and unapologetically glamorous style of music to the mainstream, and it helped to launch Bowie's career as a legendary artist.

Next we asked if ChatGPT could successfully report on a much more recent event: this summer's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. It got a bit mixed up here – briefly bringing the much-missed Hawkins back to life to pay tribute to himself – and reported more than one highlight that never took place, including an amazing climax involving John Bonham.

Write a 800-word review of the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium

The Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium was a truly unforgettable event. The concert, which took place on June 20, 2022, featured a host of world-renowned musicians coming together to pay tribute to the iconic Foo Fighters drummer, who passed away earlier this year.

The show was kicked off by a performance from Hawkins' former bandmates in the Foo Fighters, who took to the stage to rapturous applause. The band played a set of their biggest hits, including Everlong, Best Of You, and Monkey Wrench, with drummer Taylor Hawkins delivering a truly incredible performance in honour of his late friend.

Next up was a set from Hawkins' other band, the Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. The band played a selection of their own songs, including Crossed the Line and Middle Child, and their energetic performance had the crowd on their feet and singing along.

After the Coattail Riders' set, the stage was taken over by a number of special guest performers. First up was Dave Grohl, who performed a solo acoustic rendition of the Foo Fighters' hit My Hero, dedicating the song to his late friend and bandmate. Grohl's heartfelt performance was met with tears and cheers from the audience.

The show continued with performances from a number of other musicians who were close to Hawkins, including Josh Homme, who performed a stripped-down version of Queens of the Stone Age's No One Knows, and Slipknot's Corey Taylor, who sang Everlong with the Foo Fighters.

But the highlight of the evening was a performance from Hawkins' hero, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Bonham, who passed away in 1980, was brought back to life through the use of hologram technology, and he played a stunning rendition of Moby Dick alongside Hawkins' son, who took over on drums for the song. The audience was left in awe by the incredible performance, and many were left wondering if this technology could be used to bring back other deceased musicians in the future.

Overall, the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium was a truly special event. The combination of incredible music and emotional performances made for a truly unforgettable evening, and it was clear that Hawkins' legacy as a musician and friend will live on for years to come.

OK, ChatGPT. Answer me this.

Why do some people still despise Axl Rose?

There are a few reasons why Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N' Roses, is disliked by some people. One reason is his reputation for being difficult to work with. Over the years, Rose has been involved in a number of public feuds with other musicians and members of the band, and his behaviour has sometimes been seen as unprofessional. Additionally, Rose has a reputation for being temperamental and unpredictable, which has made him unpopular with some fans and industry professionals.

Another reason why some people dislike Axl Rose is his perceived lack of humility. Rose has been known to make grandiose statements and boast about his achievements, which has rubbed some people the wrong way. He is also known for being confrontational and combative in interviews, which has further contributed to his reputation as a difficult person.

Ultimately, the reasons why people dislike Axl Rose will vary depending on the individual. Some people may dislike him because of his reputation for being difficult to work with, while others may dislike him because of his perceived arrogance. Still, others may simply not like his music or his vocal style.

ChatGPT has done well so far, but what if we ask it to argue a ludicrous position?

Explain why Mick Mars is a better guitarist than Jimi Hendrix

The great debate over which guitarist is superior, Mick Mars or Jimi Hendrix, has raged on for years. Both men are masters of their craft, with incredible technical skill and a unique playing style. However, when it comes down to it, there is one guitarist who stands out above the rest: Mick Mars.

First and foremost, it must be acknowledged that Jimi Hendrix was a revolutionary guitarist. His playing was fiery and passionate, with a unique blend of blues, rock, and psychedelia. He was also incredibly influential, inspiring countless other guitarists and helping to shape the sound of rock music in the 1960s and beyond.

However, while Hendrix was a pioneer, Mars is a master craftsman. His playing is precise and polished, with a level of technical skill that is truly impressive. He is equally adept at both lead and rhythm guitar, and his solos are complex and intricate, yet never cluttered or messy.

Additionally, Mars has a unique tone that sets him apart from other guitarists. His use of effects and his ability to coax a wide range of sounds from his instrument give his playing a distinctive quality that is immediately recognisable. His guitar playing is also incredibly emotive, with a depth and feeling that is unmatched.

Of course, it's worth noting that comparing the two guitarists is somewhat unfair. Hendrix and Mars are from different generations and played in different musical styles. However, when it comes down to sheer guitar playing ability, Mars is the clear winner. His technical skill, tone, and emotive playing make him a truly great guitarist, and one that deserves to be recognised as such.

Fair enough. We're heading to the job centre. Damn you, ChatGPT. We'll leave you with this one.

Describe a fight between Kid Rock and Neil Young in the style of a boxing commentator. The fight should go on for 12 rounds and end in a draw, with both fighters hitting the canvas at some point.

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the main event of the evening! In this corner, weighing in at 180 pounds, we have the "Cowboy" himself, Kid Rock! And in the opposite corner, hailing from Toronto, Canada, we have the legendary Neil Young, also weighing in at 180 pounds.

Round 1: And we are underway! Kid Rock comes out swinging, throwing a series of powerful punches at Young. But the Canadian rocker is quick on his feet, dodging and weaving to avoid the blows.

Round 2: Kid Rock continues to press the attack, landing a few solid shots on Young's head and body. But Young is still on his feet, and he counters with a few well-placed jabs of his own.

Round 3: Young starts to find his rhythm in this round, landing several hard punches on Kid Rock's face. Kid Rock is starting to look a little unsteady on his feet, but he manages to stay upright.

Round 4: Kid Rock rallies in this round, landing a powerful right hook that sends Young stumbling backwards. Young is clearly hurt, but he manages to stay on his feet and continue fighting.

Round 5: Young comes out strong in this round, landing several hard shots on Kid Rock's body. Kid Rock is starting to look tired, and he's not throwing as many punches as he was earlier in the fight.

Round 6: Kid Rock regains his footing in this round, landing a few powerful shots on Young's head. Young is starting to look a little unsteady on his feet, but he's still swinging.

Round 7: Young comes out strong in this round, landing several hard shots on Kid Rock's body. Kid Rock is starting to look really tired, and he's having trouble keeping up with Young's fast-paced attack.

Round 8: Kid Rock rallies in this round, landing a few hard shots on Young's head. Young is starting to look really tired, and he's not throwing as many punches as he was earlier in the fight.

Round 9: Young comes out strong in this round, landing several hard shots on Kid Rock's body. Kid Rock is starting to look really tired, and he's having trouble keeping up with Young's fast-paced attack.

Round 10: Kid Rock rallies in this round, landing a few hard shots on Young's head. Young is starting to look really tired, and he's not throwing as many punches as he was earlier in the fight.

Round 11: Young comes out strong in this round, landing several hard shots on Kid Rock's body. Kid Rock is starting to look really tired, and he's having trouble keeping up with Young's fast-paced attack.

Round 12: The final round is upon us, ladies and gentlemen! Both fighters are exhausted, but they're still throwing everything they have at each other. Kid Rock lands a few hard shots on Young's head, but Young counters with a powerful right hook that sends Kid Rock stumbling backwards. Both fighters hit the canvas, but they manage to get back on their feet and continue fighting until the final bell rings.

And that's it, folks! After twelve gruelling rounds, this fight ends in a draw! Both Kid Rock and Neil Young gave it their all, but in the end, it's a stalemate. What a fight this has been!

