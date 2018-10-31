Watch Wednesday 13's entire Bloodstock festival 2018 performance

Wednesday 13's full performance from this year's Bloodstock festival is premiering exclusively on Metal Hammer for Halloween.

Filmed on the Friday of Bloodstock 2018, Wednesday 13 brought his schlocky horror picture show to Catton Park, complete with murderous props and undead dancers.

“We had such a great time at Bloodstock 2018," Wednesday tells us. "We'd been hearing about the festival for years, so we were really stoked and honoured to be a part of it this year. We don’t usually get the chance to play on giant stages and bring pyrotechnics, but we did this time! We hope the fans enjoyed the show as much as we enjoyed playing it. I'm looking forward to playing again at Bloodstock whenever they'll have us back!"

Wednesday 13 setlist

What The Night Brings

Blood Sick

Scream Baby Scream

Serpent Society

Prey For Me

Blood Sucker

Gimmie Gimmie Bloodshed

Condolences

I Want You... Dead

I Walked With A Zombie

I Love To Say Fuck

Next year's Bloodstock festival takes place August 8-11 2019 at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Sabaton, Scorpions, Cradle Of Filth, Children Of Bodom, Skeletonwitch, Code Orange, Rotting Christ and more are already confirmed. Tickets are available now.