Watch this Slipknot bass cover then silently make plans to throw your instrument in the bin

Videos of musicians playing along to metal songs on YouTube are ten a penny, and if we're honest, some of you should have really given your place a tidy before even thinking about plugging your instrument in.

Is it really that hard to put your underpants in the laundry basket? And that pizza? Give it couple of days and it'll walk out of your room by itself. You know who you are and it's disgusting.

For those with a penchant for low end wizardry – and spotless rooms – are probably familiar with British bassist and "occasional comedian" Charles Berthoud.

Over the years, he's built a formidable following on YouTube (1.3 million subscribers and counting – and aims "to create a positive bass community where all musicians can be inspired, learn from each other and make each other laugh".

Or cry, depending on your own personal level of competence on the instrument. In short, he's the sort of musician who warms up by playing Les Claypool's hardest Primus bass lines and if there was a YouTube process for reporting people for being too good, then we'd be clicking that button immediately.

His latest video, 'When Slipknot give you 60 seconds to audition' sees him perform a jaw-dropping – and yes, flash as you like – take on Slipknot's 2004 classic Duality.

If you love shredding, pinch harmonics and all-round wizardry, then you'll be bookmarking this clip and slowing it down to see how the hell he does it all with just four strings.

Watch the clip below and let those tears flow. It's just not right.