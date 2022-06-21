Watch this beast of a drummer smash Slipknot's Eyeless using only one hand

The internet is home to a fair share of talent. Whether it's improvised shred-versions of some of rock's best hits or videos of cats meowing along to our favourite tunes, if you're online, you'll never be bored when voyaging through this never-ending sea of fascinating content.

One musician contributing to this bottomless pool is internet drum extraordinaire El Estepario Siberiano, who uploads wonderfully technical and impressive covers onto his YouTube channel and TikTok account.

In a new video, Siberiano covers Slipknot's savage 1999 track Eyeless. There is a twist, though. Revealing that he's taking up a challenge from a follower who has dared him to play the song using only one hand, while questioning his masculinity, the drummer rises to the task with ease, even using his 'free' hand to hold a can of Coke.

Referencing the challenge at the start of his video - "Play Eyeless by Slipknot with ONE HAND if you're a man" was the verbal gauntlet thrown down - Siberiano declares: "Now that request right there, that's crazy talk son. I'm 99% sure it can't be done, but we're going to find out, so let's go".

Now watch in wonder and awe...

At this time of writing, the cover has amassed a whopping 1.8M views and 201.1K likes.

Users in the comments are keen to share praise, with one fan writing: "Joey [Jordison] would be proud, that's for damn sure". Another crowns our hero "the most talented drummer on TikTok".

Among his other creations, incidentally, Siberiano has covered Britney Spears' Toxic in the style of System Of A Down and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill. Head over to Siberiano's channel for more.