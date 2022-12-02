Watch this band of young kids smash Metallica's Eye Of The Beholder in the middle of a street

Last month, the internet bubbled up a video of a flawlessly talented young street busker, who could perform the guitar part of Metallica's Master Of Puppets with impeccable ease.

In another newly-viral video, although one originally from at least a couple of years ago, we've seen further live appreciation for the Sans Francisco metal heavyweights from yet another set of younglings.

Uploaded by a fan account on TikTok, the clip displays three young lads, who don't look older than about twelve years or so, covering Metallica's thrash-heavy rager Eye Of The Beholder, lifted from the 1988 album ...And Justice For All.

They might be young, but these whippersnappers can definitely play, and totally nail the song – looking simultaneously badass and utterly adorable while doing it – to the amazement and delight of the onlooking crowd.

The band in question are known as Hammerhedd, and hail from Kansas City, Missouri. When they formed in 2012, they were just four, seven and nine years of age.

Flash forward to 2022, and the trio – comprised of Henry, Eli, and Abe – are well into their teens, and have even released two new singles this year, Fruition and Tunnel.

Spoiler alert: they're pretty heavy, but after seeing their performance here from when they were just barely sprouting towards their teens, we're not surprised, as they've clearly always had a talent for it.

Check out the video below:

This week, Metallica surprised us all with the announcement of their forthcoming new album, 72 Seasons, scheduled to arrive on April 14, 2023.

To mark the news, the band dropped the brand new single Lux Æterna, as well as a list of new dates for their 2023 world tour.

On the concept behind the album title, James Hetfield says: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.

“I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

Listen to the new single below: