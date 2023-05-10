Watch Steven Tyler poke fun at 'Peace Out' tag for Aerosmith's farewell tour

Aerosmith have released a lighthearted video in which frontman Steve Tyler makes fun of the name chosen for the band's upcoming farewell tour.

The Boston rock icons last week announced a 40-date final trek, titled 'Peace Out'. It'll kick off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 2, and wrap up in Montreal, Canada, on January 26. The tour will see the band make a stop in Boston for a hometown show on New Year’s Eve. Support at all shows will come from the Black Crowes.

And in the new promo video, Tyler offers a number of alternative names for the epic tour – including "Wings Across America" and "Trial and Terror".

The clip can be watched below.

Aerosmith also confirmed that drummer Joey Kramer – who missed the band's Las Vegas residency in 2022 – will not be joining the tour, so that he can focus on his family and his health.

Aerosmith: Peace Out tour 2023-24

Sep 02: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 06: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 09: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 12: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

Sep 15: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 18: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 21: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Sep 24: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Sep 27: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Oct 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Oct 14: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 17: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 20: Sunrise FLA Live Arena, FL

Oct 23: Austin Moody Center, TX

Oct 26: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 29: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Nov 01: San Antonio AT&T Arena, TX

Nov 04: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Nov 07: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 10: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 13: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 16: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Nov 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 22: Salt Lake City Vivint Arena, UT

Nov 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 28: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Dec 01: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles The Kia Forum, CA

Dec 10: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jan 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Arena

Jan 07: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jan 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 13: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Jan 16: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY

Jan 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 23: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Jan 26: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada