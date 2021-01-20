Watch Spanish football team celebrate beating Barcelona by playing Highway To Hell in their AC/DC tribute band

Beating European football giants Barcelona is a cause for celebration for any football club, but for the players and staff of Athletic Bilbao, the team’s 3-2 victory over the Catalan superstars on January 17 was particularly sweet, as it netted the plucky underdogs their first silverware in six years, the Spanish Super Cup.

Bilbao, who will only sign players born in the Basque region of Spain, and whose last trophy was secured in 2015 when they won the Supercopa for just the second time in their history, saw off their illustrious rivals with an Inaki Williams goal in extra time. After which some of the players and club officials headed to a Seville hotel for celebratory drinks… and a quick blast through an AC/DC classic from 1979.

AB/DC - as we’ve just now decided to call the band - feature guitarists Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Vesga and Mikel Balenziaga, Iñigo Lekue Martínez on bass and Dani García on drums, with striker Asier Villalibre channeling the spirit of the late, great Bon Scott on vocals. Their take on the title track of AC/DC’s classic 1979 album Highway To Hell is… charmingly spirited, let’s say, possessing a raw edge of which Malcolm Young would surely approve. Maybe the club directors will treat them to some Marshall stacks and Gibson guitars as a win bonus…

Clearly a talented all-rounder, Villalibre, who scored the 90th-minute equaliser that sent the final into extra time, also showed off his skills on the trumpet immediately after his team’s famous win.