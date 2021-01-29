Watch serial killers Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees bury the hatchet with tender duet on Extreme ballad

Life is too short to carry grudges. That’s the wholesome and pure message we’ve absorbed today after witnessing notorious serial killers/slasher film icons Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees bond over a shared love of Boston hard rockers Extreme’s 1991 mega-ballad More Than Words.

Horror movie fans might recall that there was an element of ‘unpleasantness’ between the two cold-hearted monsters back in 2003, as documented in Ronny Yu’s Freddy vs. Jason film, and while that hasn’t wholly been forgotten - as evidenced by freshly-minted song lyrics such as ‘I’m sorry that I killed you’ and ‘What did it do, when I cut your heart in two’ - overall, the rapprochement between the two old fiends seems sincere and only the most cynical of souls will failed to be touched by their shared conclusion that there is no place in the modern age for Freddy vs Jason II.

This LOLZ-worthy treat is the work of American funsters The Merkins, about who we know very little in all honesty, save for the fact that they’ve built up a cult following by repurposing classic songs with clever horror film references to make ‘HAIRLARIOUS’ videos. Their YouTube channel has Hellraiser’s Pinhead covering Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box, that man Vorhees reworking a Police classic as Every Life I Take, and the rather fine Danzig parody below.

You’re welcome.