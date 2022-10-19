Watch Sebastian Bach rapping Outkast, Snoop Dogg and Run-DMC classics on one of the most surreal reality TV shows ever

We always appreciate the moments when a rock star works hard to push themselves out of their comfort zone, and we can think of few more stark examples of that than when heavy metal legend and former Skid Row frontman, Sebastian Bach, explored his hip-hop credentials for a bizarre, mid-00s celebrity reality TV competition.

Celebrity Rap Superstar premiered on MTV on August 30, 2007, and featured Bach alongside seven other celebs as they attempted to become competent rappers by taking on iconic hip hop songs from across the years. Bach was joined on the show by actresses Shar Jackson and Countess Vaughn, reality stars Kendra Wilson and Jason Wahler, celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton, NFL veteran Jamal Anderson and actor Efren Ramirez. Bach would even have legendary rapper Kurupt as his 'mentor', guiding him through the competition, with Run-DMC hero DMC, Chicago rapper Da Brat and respected radio host Big Boy serving as judges, eliminating one celebrity from the competition each week.

As it happens, Bach had a hell of a run on the show, making it all the way to episode 7 and narrowly missing out on making the season final. His high point of the competition, though, was undoubtedly in week 6, when he took on classic Outkast anthem B.O.B., taken from the Atlanta duo's hugely influential 2000 album, Stankonia.

Running along a guitar-licked, proto-drum 'n' bass beat, B.O.B. is comfortably Outkast's fastest and most energetic song, featuring some of the most intense raps Big Boi and André 3000 ever committed to tape. You might consider it a bold choice for a singer like Bach to cover, but he gives it a go and...actually...has a pretty fair stab at it!

Watch the performance for yourself below.

Bach acknowledged his B.O.B. rap this week on social media after a journalist dug out the clip on Twitter and noted: "Sometimes I just randomly think about Sebastian Bach rapping Outkast’s Bombs Over Baghdad."

"So random I forgot I did that," replied Bach, "right on Outkast turn it up."

Over the course of his stint on Celebrity Rap Superstar, Bach also rapped classics by LL Cool J, 2Pac, Run-D.M.C., Snoop Dogg and Beastie Boys, as well as his own composition, titled One For The Money. You can also watch some of those performances below.

Celebrity Rap Superstar was eventually won by Shar Jackson. There was no second season.