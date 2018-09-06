Watch Rolling Stone Mick Jagger preview “new tunes” on harmonica

Mick Jagger has posted a video on Facebook showing him playing harmonica on what he describes as “new tunes”.

The short clip shows the Rolling Stones frontman playing along to a backing track in a room packed with guitars and recording equipment. The footage follows a picture Jagger posted last month of him playing guitar.

It’s not clear if the material he’s working on is for a Rolling Stones record, although guitarist Keith Richards reported back in March that the band were in the early stages of a new Stones album.

Richards told the Wall Street Journal: “We have some stuff down which is very interesting. It’s more difficult for us to write together the further apart we are, but it also has its benefits in that we come back to it from a different angle.”

He added: “I find it an interesting challenge to write for Mick. There’s no point in my giving him a song that’s beyond his range or that he’s not comfortable with.

“What I really like to do is write a song where Mick goes, ‘Yeah, right, I’m in!’ That’s what I try and do, because I’m writing for the lead singer of the Rolling fucking Stones, and that is my job – to give him a riff that he leaps on and goes, ‘Right, I know what to do with this.’”

While the Rolling Stones launched their covers collection Blue & Lonesome in 2016, fans have been waiting since 2005’s A Bigger Bang for a record of original material.