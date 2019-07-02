Watch Robert Plant sing Immigrant Song for the first time in 23 years

Robert Plant sang Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song for the first time in 20 years at a gig in Iceland – the country that inspired it.

The former Zeppelin singer unveiled the Led Zeppelin III classic at a show at Iceland’s Secret Solstice festival. The band wrote the song after playing a gig in the country in 1970.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Plant also called Zeppelin “a trio with a wedding singer” in a recent episode of his podcast, Digging Deep.

Referring to Zeppelin’s 1976 song Achilles’ Last Stand, he said: “If you think about Led Zeppelin being a trio, really, with a kind of wedding singer stuck up the front. My enthusiasm was a good contribution but, in truth, those guys were amazing.

“Even though Presence isn’t the most comfortable listen… the interplay and the melding of the musicality of those three guys on that track is insane.”