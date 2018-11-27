Watch Robert Plant perform Elvis covers at ex-wife’s birthday party

Robert Plant attended the 70th birthday party for his ex wife Maureen Plant earlier this month at the Fox Inn in Stourton, England.

And while he was there, he joined rockabilly outfit The Hayriders to perform a trio of Elvis covers in the shape of One Night, Little Sister and A Big Hunk O' Love.

The Hayriders said: "Had an amazing time on Friday night. Impromptu jam with the legendary Robert Plant. It was a privilege."

Some footage from the night has now appeared online and can be watched below.

Robert and Maureen married in 1968 and had three children together, including their son Karac, who died at the age of five from a stomach virus.

The couple divorced in 1983.

Meanwhile, the console that Plant and his Led Zeppelin bandmates used to record their 1971 album Led Zeppelin IV will go to auction next month.

The Heliocentric Helios Console was constructed in 1996 from two separate units: Island Records’ Basing Street Studio 2 Helios Console and Alvin Lee’s Helios console from Space Studios.

Led Zep used the the former to record the 1971 album, while it was also used by artists including David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Humble Pie, Mott The Hoople and the Rolling Stones.

It’ll go under the hammer at Bonhams on December 11. Find out more.