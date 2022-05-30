Watch Rancid play AEW wrestler Ruby Soho to the ring at last night's Double Or Nothing show

Last night, All Elite Wrestling hosted their biggest event of the year, Double Or Nothing, at the T-Mobile Arena just outside Las Vegas, Nevada, packing in over four hours of action that culminated in a main event AEW world title match between defending champion, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and former WWE mainstay CM Punk.

One earlier talking point in the show, however, didn't come from wrestling at all, but from a surprise appearance by punk rock legends Rancid. The Cali four-piece were in the house to play trademark anthem Ruby Soho in honour of the wrestler of the same name, Ruby Soho, real name Dori Prange, whose wrestling moniker is inspired by the Rancid classic.

With Rancid playing her to the ring ahead of her match with Britt Baker in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, the performance represented a true 'full circle' moment for Prange. A lifelong punk fan, she had previously used the name Ruby Riott when wrestling in WWE as a subtle tribute to the Rancid track, before leaving the company and deciding to go all the way and use 'Soho' instead. The influence behind her decision? None other than Rancid guitarist and wrestling fan Lars Frederiksen, who said he'd happily give permission for her to use the name when the two chatted on Lars' podcast, The Wresting Perspective.

"Why not just do Ruby Soho?" he asked Prange during the broadcast in June 2021. "I got a couple guys I know who can clear the music for you...I swear to god, I can get on a group text right now and get you cleared in about ten minutes.”

The rest was history: on September 5 last year, Prange debuted with AEW as Ruby Soho, complete with the Rancid track as her entrance theme, and last night she got to take things a step further by sharing a stage with the band themselves. Have a look at the official footage of Ruby Soho's entrance at Double Or Nothing below.