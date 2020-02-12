Watch Queen and Adam Lambert cover Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love

Queen and Adam Lambert stopped off at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Monday night on the latest show on their Rhapsody tour.

They played a 29-song set, peppered with classics including We Will Rock You, Another One Bites The Dust, Killer Queen, Hammer To Fall and Bicycle Race – and they even managed to squeeze in a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.

Fan-filmed footage of the performance can be watched below.

The Rhapsody tour has now arrived in Australia, with Queen and Adam Lambert also set to perform at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16.

Money raised from the concert, which will also feature Alice Cooper, will go towards national bushfire relief efforts after swathes of the country were decimated due to wildfires which have raged across Australia since September last year.

Queen and Adam Lambert will bring their Rhapsody tour to the UK and Europe later this year.

Queen And Adam Lambert 2020 Rhapsody European Tour

May 24: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 02: London O2, UK

Jun 03: London O2, UK

Jun 05: London O2, UK

Jun 06: London O2, UK

Jun 08: London O2, UK

Jun 09: London O2, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 15: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 17: London O2, UK

Jun 18: London O2, UK

Jun 20: London O2, UK

Jun 21: London O2, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Jul 08: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain