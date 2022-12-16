Watch pro-shot footage of Slipknot at Wacken 2022

Official footage of Slipknot's headlining set from this year's Wacken Open Air festival in Germany is available to stream now.
A three-song teaser — featuring Before I Forget, Duality and Spit It Out — can be viewed in the WackenTV YouTube clip below. To see the full set, you'll need to visit Magenta Musik's website where it can be viewed for free.
Slipknot appeared at Wacken for the first time ever in 2022. They were originally scheduled to headline in 2020, but that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the band finally made their Wacken debut, frontman Corey Taylor told the crowd: "I've been waiting my whole fucking life to say these words. Good evening Wacken! Do you have any idea how much it means to us to be headlining one of the greatest fucking heavy metal festivals in the God damn world?"
Slipknot's set from Wacken 2022 is as follows:
Disasterpiece
Wait and Bleed
All Out Life
Sulfur
Before I Forget
The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
Dead Memories
Unsainted
The Heretic Anthem
Psychosocial
Duality
Custer
Spit It Out
People = Shit
Surfacing
Slipknot released their seventh album, The End, So Far, this year.
The band headline Knotfest Brazil on December 18, and have a number of tour dates lined up for 2023, including a headline slot at Download festival.
Slipknot live dates 2023
March 19: Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival
March 24: Melbourne, Australia – Knotfest
March 25: Sydney, Australia – Knotfest
March 26: Brisbane, Australia – Knotfest
April 1-2: Chiba City, Japan – Knotfest
May 18: Daytona Beach, Florida, USA – Welcome to Rockville
June 7: Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
June 8: Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People
June 10: Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield
June 11: Derby, UK – Download Festival
June 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
June 16: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
June 17: Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
June 20: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 21: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
June 25: Bologna, Italy – Knotfest
June 27: Nimes, France – Arena of Nimes
June 29: Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival
June 30: Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest