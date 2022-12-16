Watch pro-shot footage of Slipknot at Wacken 2022

Official footage of Slipknot's headlining set from this year's Wacken Open Air festival in Germany is available to stream now.

A three-song teaser — featuring Before I Forget, Duality and Spit It Out — can be viewed in the WackenTV YouTube clip below. To see the full set, you'll need to visit Magenta Musik's website where it can be viewed for free.

Slipknot appeared at Wacken for the first time ever in 2022. They were originally scheduled to headline in 2020, but that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the band finally made their Wacken debut, frontman Corey Taylor told the crowd: "I've been waiting my whole fucking life to say these words. Good evening Wacken! Do you have any idea how much it means to us to be headlining one of the greatest fucking heavy metal festivals in the God damn world?"

Slipknot's set from Wacken 2022 is as follows:

Disasterpiece

Wait and Bleed

All Out Life

Sulfur

Before I Forget

The Dying Song (Time to Sing)

Dead Memories

Unsainted

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

Duality

Custer

Spit It Out

People = Shit

Surfacing

Slipknot released their seventh album, The End, So Far, this year.

The band headline Knotfest Brazil on December 18, and have a number of tour dates lined up for 2023, including a headline slot at Download festival.

March 19: Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

March 24: Melbourne, Australia – Knotfest

March 25: Sydney, Australia – Knotfest

March 26: Brisbane, Australia – Knotfest

April 1-2: Chiba City, Japan – Knotfest

May 18: Daytona Beach, Florida, USA – Welcome to Rockville

June 7: Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 8: Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

June 10: Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield

June 11: Derby, UK – Download Festival

June 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

June 16: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

June 17: Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 21: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

June 25: Bologna, Italy – Knotfest

June 27: Nimes, France – Arena of Nimes

June 29: Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival

June 30: Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest