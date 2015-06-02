Watch Palm Reader play five gigs in one day

If you’ve picked up the new issue of Metal Hammer (like any sane person), you’ll have seen our full report of Palm Reader’s bonkers idea to play five gigs in one day. And if words and pictures aren’t enough for you, check out this video!

Filmed throughout the band’s 5 Shows 1 Day 0 Fucks event, film maker Thomas Brooker followed Palm Reader across London to give a little glimpse into the mayhem of playing five high-octane sets in the space of 12 hours.

Bravo, boys. Bravo.

You can order your issue of the latest Metal Hammer here.

And you can read our report of Palm Reader’s adventure below on TeamRock+:

Palm Reader: 5 Shows. 1 Day. 0 Fucks.